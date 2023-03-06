A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,122,000 after buying an additional 782,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 462,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,248,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in A. O. Smith by 14.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,420,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,572,000 after purchasing an additional 308,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $68.13 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

