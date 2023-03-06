Aave Price Down 3.8% This Week (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Aave token can currently be bought for $76.69 or 0.00342442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $52.19 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aave Token Profile

Aave’s launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official website is aave.com. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “AAVE is a decentralized finance protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to borrow and lend digital assets in the form of flash loans, while also providing users with a yield-generating market to earn interest from their crypto holdings. AAVE is secured by a collateral model and features a token staking model, allowing users to stake their tokens to earn rewards. The protocol is designed to be permissionless, trustless, and secure, providing users with a secure and transparent way to access DeFi services. AAVE (AAVE) token was created by Stani Kulechov and the Aave team in 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

