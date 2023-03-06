Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.58. 197,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,980. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.83%.

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

