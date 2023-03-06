Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $324.79.

NYSE ACN opened at $269.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.32. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $345.30.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

