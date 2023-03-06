Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Up 14.3% in February

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $12.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.60. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 420.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aclaris Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Neal Walker sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $358,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,285,188 shares in the company, valued at $15,897,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,067 shares of company stock worth $1,074,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,410,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,652,000 after buying an additional 95,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

