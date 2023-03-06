Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Shares Gap Up to $89.74

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $89.74, but opened at $94.94. Advanced Drainage Systems shares last traded at $96.24, with a volume of 350,882 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on WMS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.