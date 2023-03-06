AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,751 First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.87% of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECLN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF by 662.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 31,307 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000.

Get First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF alerts:

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

ECLN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.16. 676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $33.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.62.

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF Profile

The First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX Utility Sector index. The fund is an actively-managed fund comprised of developed-economy equities of companies committed to a reduction of carbon emissions. ECLN was launched on Aug 19, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.