AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,751 First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.87% of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECLN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF by 662.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 31,307 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000.
First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
ECLN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.16. 676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $33.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.62.
First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF Profile
The First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX Utility Sector index. The fund is an actively-managed fund comprised of developed-economy equities of companies committed to a reduction of carbon emissions. ECLN was launched on Aug 19, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.
