AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,065. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.81 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.84.

