AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FPX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.74. 18,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.46. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $112.01.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.