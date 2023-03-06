AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in ABB in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in ABB during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ABB. BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Price Performance

About ABB

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.29. 1,277,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,450. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

