AE Wealth Management LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Newport Trust Co increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,866,000 after buying an additional 7,258,993 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088,589 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 23.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,974 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 47.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,468 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,941. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,919,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Articles

