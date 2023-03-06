AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $344,000 in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 49.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 146,705 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 50,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 42,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WLKP stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 70,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,711. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $784.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $366.84 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 103.28%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

