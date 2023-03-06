AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,761 Shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPFF. MCIA Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Super Income Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF stock remained flat at $10.14 on Monday. 29,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,374. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

