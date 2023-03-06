AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RHP traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.66. 129,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,239. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average is $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on RHP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Articles

