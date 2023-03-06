AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $52.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,088. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

