AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,601 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AB traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.93. 122,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,391. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $49.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.35.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $990.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 103.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AB shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

In related news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

