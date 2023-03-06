Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.05.

AMTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Aemetis to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Aemetis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 28.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,423,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 538,104 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,907,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 75.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 419,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 180,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the third quarter worth about $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Stock Up 5.8 %

Aemetis Company Profile

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $134.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

