AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:AER opened at $63.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. AerCap has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $66.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of Marin grew its position in shares of AerCap by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 21,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 41.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of AerCap by 72.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.