Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.13. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

