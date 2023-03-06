Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGTI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSE AGTI opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $79,086.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,161 shares in the company, valued at $823,902.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Agiliti by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $99,000.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

