Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alaunos Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Alaunos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.16. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $5,231,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 268.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,178,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,397 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,690,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,730,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,000. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

