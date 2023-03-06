Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Holdings Boosted by Philosophy Capital Management LLC

Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,977,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485,266 shares during the period. Algoma Steel Group comprises 1.9% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $19,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 440,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,806,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,072,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.80. 524,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.67. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $911.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

