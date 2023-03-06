Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the January 31st total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polus Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,763,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,673,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,828,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,891,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonic GP LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,608,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ ASTL traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.62. 1,217,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.51. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.39%.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

