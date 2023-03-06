Algorand 24 Hour Volume Tops $62.97 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001016 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.62 billion and approximately $62.97 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00073089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00053777 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023851 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,337,505,137 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,306,980 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

