Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 7,346.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,998 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $16,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 27.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 18.4% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $11.07 on Monday, hitting $345.63. 476,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,551. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $468.80.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

