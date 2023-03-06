Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Raised to C$66.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATD. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.19.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:ATD traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$65.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,867. The firm has a market cap of C$64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$45.23 and a 1 year high of C$65.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.40.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.