Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 119,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,916. Alpha Pro Tech has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of -0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 53,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 38,157.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

