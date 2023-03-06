Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.66

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 27621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $630.28 million, a P/E ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.