Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.98-5.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

MO stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

