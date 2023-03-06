American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the January 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 293,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AAT stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 190,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 640.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 421,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

