American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the January 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 293,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
American Assets Trust Stock Performance
Shares of AAT stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 190,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $39.10.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
American Assets Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 640.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 421,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Assets Trust (AAT)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.