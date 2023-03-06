American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Monique Herena Sells 15,217 Shares

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,637. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $194.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 26,525 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 4,132 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 47,563 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

