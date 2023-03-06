American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,639 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 6.6% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 0.23% of American Express worth $250,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

American Express Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AXP traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $179.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $194.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.22 and a 200-day moving average of $154.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

