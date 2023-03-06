American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Price Down 5%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.67. 175,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,318,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMWL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

American Well Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71.

Insider Transactions at American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 97.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 893,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,541.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Well news, Director Peter L. Slavin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,887 shares in the company, valued at $372,450.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 893,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,541.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,618 shares of company stock valued at $660,340 over the last three months. 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Well by 1.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Well by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 5.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of American Well by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 190,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in American Well by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

