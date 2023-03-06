AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen Sells 5,440 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.4 %

AMETEK stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.40. The company had a trading volume of 647,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,721. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.51.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 193,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 305,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.