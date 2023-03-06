Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ambarella (AMBA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA):
- 3/1/2023 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $96.00 to $100.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $97.28. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – Ambarella was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – Ambarella was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – Ambarella was downgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating.
- 3/1/2023 – Ambarella had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – Ambarella had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $110.00.
- 2/13/2023 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ambarella Stock Performance
Ambarella stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.01. 269,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,149. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.51. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 1.53.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,620,000 after buying an additional 202,494 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,119,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambarella (AMBA)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.