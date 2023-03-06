Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ambarella (AMBA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA):

3/1/2023 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $96.00 to $100.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $97.28. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Ambarella was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Ambarella was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Ambarella was downgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating.

3/1/2023 – Ambarella had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Ambarella had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $110.00.

2/13/2023 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Ambarella stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.01. 269,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,149. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.51. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $310,200.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,222 shares in the company, valued at $58,406,286.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $211,883.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,906.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $310,200.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,406,286.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock worth $1,248,448. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,620,000 after buying an additional 202,494 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,119,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

