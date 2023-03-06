Analyzing GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) & IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

GoodRx has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IBEX has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -4.28% 3.09% 1.57% IBEX 3.40% 32.57% 11.54%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 0 13 4 0 2.24 IBEX 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GoodRx and IBEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

GoodRx presently has a consensus price target of $7.92, indicating a potential upside of 33.73%. IBEX has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.58%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than IBEX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GoodRx and IBEX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $766.55 million 3.06 -$32.83 million ($0.07) -84.56 IBEX $493.57 million 1.03 $22.99 million $0.94 29.72

IBEX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of GoodRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IBEX beats GoodRx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated 34 customer engagement and four customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

