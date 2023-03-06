Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Up 7.9%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) shares rose 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 586,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,027,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANGI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Angi Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $144,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,570 shares of company stock valued at $145,710. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Angi by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Angi by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

