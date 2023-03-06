Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Up 15.6% in February

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,340,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,679. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

