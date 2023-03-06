Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 323.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,300 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $26,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $113,178.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,995.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,732,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $113,178.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,995.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,184 shares of company stock worth $4,367,674. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.57. 233,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,592. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.