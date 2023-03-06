Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Shares Sold by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC decreased its stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,241 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APYX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 28,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APYX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. Apyx Medical Co. has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apyx Medical to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

