Arcblock (ABT) Trading 6.2% Lower This Week

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Arcblock has a market cap of $13.54 million and approximately $169,307.70 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.

ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

Buying and Selling Arcblock

