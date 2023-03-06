Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Update

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.6 %

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

ADM stock opened at $81.06 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day moving average of $88.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

