Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,652,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,195,143 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.33% of Ares Capital worth $27,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 463,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

