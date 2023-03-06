Ark Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $58.29 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $58.29 million and $2.01 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000300 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006823 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004636 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,468,054 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

