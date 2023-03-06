Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Sells $15,032.61 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $15,032.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Artivion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $13.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.99 million, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.39. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Artivion Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.

Further Reading

