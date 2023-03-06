Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Sells $15,032.61 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $15,032.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Artivion Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $13.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.99 million, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.39. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Artivion Company Profile
Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.
