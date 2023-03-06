Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Up 5.5%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASANGet Rating) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.56. 1,061,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,080,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Asana to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

Asana Stock Up 5.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Asana (NYSE:ASANGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. The business had revenue of $141.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Asana by 311.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Asana by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 12,625.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

