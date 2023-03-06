Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Up 5.5%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.56. 1,061,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,080,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Asana to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

Asana Stock Up 5.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. The business had revenue of $141.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Asana by 311.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Asana by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 12,625.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

