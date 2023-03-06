ASD (ASD) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market cap of $31.68 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00032081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00038853 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001985 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00021793 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00219658 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,410.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04778545 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,107,461.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.