Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Short Interest Down 9.5% in February

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 31st total of 10,990,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASXC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 3,552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,040,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,431,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 575,904 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 565,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 240,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of ASXC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. 1,384,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,197. Asensus Surgical has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $161.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Asensus Surgical from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.

