Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Down to $37.02

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.02, but opened at $35.72. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $36.31, with a volume of 1,812 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Associated Capital Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $796.76 million, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 321.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200. Company insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,363,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

