Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Short Interest Down 12.3% in February

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 276,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 109.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $30,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

NYSE AGO traded down $1.77 on Monday, reaching $57.74. 509,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,811. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $45.91 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.73%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

